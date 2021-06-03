Manchester United Players At Euro 2020 – The Red Devils Across The Continent

Embed from Getty Images

There are only eight days left before the start of the European Championship, the edition of 2020 that is being played in the summer of 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 24 teams will be competing in 11 cities in 11 different countries for the title of the best European national team and considering all of that, it is unsurprising that there will be plenty of Manchester United players. In fact, a total of 11 Man United players will be in action this summer, with some of them being part of the sides considered among favourites to lift the trophy.

Here is the full list of Man United players ready to compete at Euro 2020.

Wales – Daniel James

Wales’ Daniel James will be one of the more important players Rob Page will have on disposal. The winger has been one of those players that have grown to become more important for Wales from the younger generation of players, including there Harry Wilson. With Aaron Ramsey and Gareth Bale getting older and being past their peak, James’ role could be really important for Wales.

The Netherlands – Donny Van De Beek

Netherlands are one of those teams that will possibly feel sad the tournament was not held last summer, as this team lost Ronald Koeman in the place of the national team coach and also Frank de Boer seems to make things worse wherever he goes. Donny van de Beek could be valuable for the Dutch, although it must be said his lack of playing time for Man United could limit his role at this tournament.

England – Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford, Dean Henderson

England have four Man United players as part of their squad and they will have differing roles. Harry Maguire will be one of the leaders of the team, Luke Shaw will be eager to continue his great form he had shown throughout the last season and Marcus Rashford will be a part of an intriguing and talented array of players Gareth Southgate has at disposal. Dean Henderson is expected to be the backup for Jordan Pickford.

Scotland – Scott McTominay

Part of the same group will be Scotland, who return to a big tournament after 23 years of wait. Scott McTominay will be one of the most important players in that team, as the Man United midfielder has proven to be very valuable to the way they play, whether that is in the centre of the park or as the right of the three centre-backs. It will be interesting to see how will the Scots fare this year.

Spain – David De Gea

David de Gea has had a turbulent season at Man United, being in and out of the team, but with the way Luis Enrique is leading the Spain side, it could very well be the case that De Gea will not be starting matches. Luis Enrique favoured Unai Simon in March games, but let’s see if there are things waiting to change.

Sweden – Victor Lindelof

Sweden will be in one of those more balanced groups and with Victor Lindelof in the team, they will have one of their leaders. Zlatan Ibrahimovic was expected to return to the big stage in international football, but because of his injury, the Swedes will have to look up to the likes of youngster Alexander Isak.

France – Paul Pogba

The world champions were coming to this tournament as one of the favourites even before they decided to go all in and call Karim Benzema back to their squad. That is the strength of their side and it will be great to see Paul Pogba in such setting. Playing alongside N’Golo Kante might also be interesting for Pogba himself.

Portugal – Bruno Fernandes

And finally, champions of Europe will have one of Man United players as well. Bruno Fernandes is expected to be among starters in this incredibly strong Portugal side, which could see the likes of Joao Felix starting from the bench. Hopefully Fernandes will be able to show himself in the best possible manner on the international stage as well.