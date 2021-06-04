How Far Can Manchester United Players Go At Euro 2020?

Embed from Getty Images

The European Championship fever is catching the entire continent and so is catching Manchester United fans. There will be a total of 11 Man United players at this tournament and interestingly enough, they will be spread around five of the six groups. Some players will be on teams hoping to win the whole thing, while others will be thrilled with getting out of the group stage. Let’s see what kind of challenges will be there for Man United players to get past.

Group A – James’ Wales Can Go Through

This is one of the more evenly matched groups, with Italy the favourites alongside Turkey, Switzerland and Daniel James’ Wales. Man United winger will be an important part of a team that will hope to finish second in this group, while the four best third-placed sides will also go through. They will play their final match against Italy, meaning the opener against Switzerland and the following game against Turkey will be crucial.

Group C – Van De Beek’s Dutch Should Top Their Group

Group C is probably the weakest of them all at this tournament. North Macedonia are debutants, Austria never did well at this tournament and Ukraine are not as amazing as they were two years ago during qualifiers. Therefore, Donny van de Beek’s Netherlands will want to top this group and then play one of the best third-placed sides.

Group D – England Dream Big, McTominay’s Scots Want Second Round

Group D will be interesting as Harry Maguire, Dean Henderson, Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw will feature for England, while Scott McTominay will be part of Scotland’s squad. Croatia and Czech Republic are also part of this group. England and Croatia are favourites to go through, while Scotland will hope to beat the Czechs in their opening match of the tournament. If England win this group, they will be playing the runners-up of the Group F, also known as the group of death, where they could play France, Germany or Portugal. If they finish second, they will play runners-up of Group E, which could be the likes of Sweden, Poland or Slovakia.

Group E – De Gea’s Spain And Lindelof’s Sweden Have Different Goals

That Group E is exactly where David de Gea’s Spain and Victor Lindelof’s Sweden will play alongside Poland and Slovakia. We do not know whether De Gea will be a regular in goal for the Spaniards, but we do know that if they win the group, they will play one of the third placed sides from one of the first four groups (A, B, C, D).

Group F – The Group Of Death With European And World Champions

And finally, here is the group where world champions France will have Paul Pogba in their ranks, European champions Portugal will have Bruno Fernandes, while Germany will also want to go through. Hungary are the team that is already seen as the fourth-placed in this tough group. All three of the favourites from this group will want to go all the way and those who finish first in Group F will play one of the third placed sides.