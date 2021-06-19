Manchester United Players At Euro 2020: Part II

Embed from Getty Images

Here is how Manchester United players fared at the EURO 2020 during the second round of the group stage.

Daniel James – A Brilliant Day For Wales

What a brilliant win this was for Wales, as they tore into Turkey, beating them 2-0. Daniel James played for almost the entire match, being substituted just minutes before the end of the game. He did not get on the scoresheet, as Gareth Bale assisted Aaron Ramsey and Connor Roberts for their goals, but Man United winger created four chances throughout.

Marcus Rashford & Scott McTominay – England And Scotland Draw

The much awaited England and Scotland clash did not bring any goals, as the 0-0 draw got the two teams into opposing moods. England will not be satisfied with this poor match, in which Marcus Rashford who played for the last quarter of an hour could not help in breaking down the Scots. On the other side, Scott McTominay enjoyed himself as the right centre-back in a 3-5-2 formation, a position he was often playing at when with the national team.

Victor Lindelof – Sweden Get Crucial Win

Sweden did not concede in a goalless draw against Spain and now Victor Lindelof led his national team to another such match. This time, however, Sweden won 1-0 against Slovakia, as they earned crucial three points which ultimately mean the Swedes have already qualified for the round of 16. Four points is 99 per cent enough to at least be among the top four third-placed teams. With Lindelof and the rest of Sweden defending so well, they will want to finish their group in first place, which is now a real possibility.

David De Gea – Goalkeeper Watches Spain Fail Again

It is not even a surprise that David de Gea did not feature for Spain, as Unai Simon is Luis Enrique’s goalkeeper number one, but La Roja just keeps struggling. Spain drew against Sweden in the first round and then did so again against Poland, with a 1-1 scoreline which certainly does not work for them. Alvaro Morata scored the opener and Robert Lewandowski brought the equaliser. Spain must win their final group stage game against Slovakia…

Paul Pogba – France Fail To Beat Hungary

We knew right from the start that the Group F is the so called Group of Death, due to France, Portugal and Germany all featuring in it, but the world champions have obviously forgotten that it could be tough against another team – Hungary. France drew 1-1 with the hosts in Budapest, as Paul Pogba played 76 minutes in this match. After his really good performance against Germany, Pogba this time had more problems, as well as the whole team of France. He managed to create just one chance against the aggressive Hungarians, losing the ball on 20 occasions according to Sofascore. Everyone will hope to do much better against Portugal next Wednesday.

Bruno Fernandes – Portugal Star Struggles Against Germany

What a terrible match this was for Portugal and Bruno Fernandes. Germany destroyed them in Munich 4-2, as Robin Gosens and Co. shined from start to end. Bruno Fernandes played for 64 minutes in this one, but his was next to non-existent, failing to do anything of note. He did not shoot, he did not create plenty of chances and he did not manage to get past German players and bring the ball into more dangerous areas. The Germans truly outplayed Portugal in every sense.