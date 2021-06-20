Manchester United Transfer News: Sancho Still Not Done, Spain Centre-Back Rumours And More

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have been now on a summer break for a while. The team has dispersed all across the globe, with many of our players still playing at the European Championship. But while some are resting and the others representing their national sides, the club are doing their work in the summer transfer window. While it officially still has not started, Man United have plenty of work to do and they cannot allow themselves to leave things for the late summer, something which they had done last year, when they failed to bring reinforcements earlier in the transfer window. The early signs are that the club has already done plenty, especially in regards to Jadon Sancho, who has never been closer to actually joining the Red Devils, after this perennial transfer saga.

Dortmund Still Not Letting Sancho Go

But he still has not joined the Devils quite yet. It seems like everything is going in the right direction, but England international is still a Borussia Dortmund player. The latest reports suggest that Man United’s last offer for Jadon Sancho is still not something that is satisfactory for the German side. They want 95 million euros, while Man United have tried to either get that numbers down slightly or at least change the add-ons structure which would make it easier on them to sign Sancho. According to Patrick Berger’s report, it seems as if in Dortmund they beliieve Manchester United still do not realise just how good Sancho really is. Whether that is the case is debatable, but it is a fact that United have been trying for so long now to try and get the transfer price as low as possible. The problem is that it seems Dortmund will stick by their demands.

Man United Monitoring Pau Torres

Manchester United are monitoring Spanish centre-back Pau Torres, according to reports in Spain. Reportedly, United see Torres as the ideal centre-back choice to partner with Harry Maguire, due to his age, performances, the price necessary to pay and also the fact he is left-footed. Torres plays for Villarreal and is 24 years old, making him a player that the Devils could afford and also work with before he hits his prime. Torres is also a Spain international, he is currently at the Euros and it remains to be seen just how active United will be in pursuing him this summer.

Where Should Man United Also Strengthen?

We know that Man United want to get Jadon Sancho and finally improve their right wing position, but according to The Telegraph, there are other positions that need improving as well. According to their report, Man United want to bring in reinforcements at centre-back and, ideally, sign another striker and a defensive midfielder. How realistic that is, it is unknown, as Sancho’s expected transfer will be far from cheap. United were reportedly also interested in signin Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid, but the mixture of the asking price for the Englishman and the fact that the Devils already have spent a lot on Aaron Wan-Bissaka have made it clear to the club officials to stop pursuing former Tottenham player.