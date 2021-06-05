Manchester United News: What Is Happening With Sancho, Devils In PFA Team Of The Year

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United players have finished their season with the club, but many of them will be playing in the European Championship this summer. There are just six days left before the tournament across the entire continent starts and we already wrote about the Man United players who will feature and what kind of challenges they will have in the group stage. But now it is time to return to the news surrounding Man United and that predominantly means – transfer talk.

However, it is not all about that, as there are also some good news in regards to this past Premier League season. But let’s begin right away.

Jadon Sancho – Is This Saga Ever Going To End?

Manchester United have been linked with Jadon Sancho for years now and after a whole summer of 2020 being filled with stories whether the Englishman is going to switch Borussia Dortmund for the Red Devils, we are still at square one. The rumours have started again, stating that Man United have been in talks with Sancho recently, negotiating directly with the player about the contract he would sign if he was to join the Devils.

But then the reports started differing. There were those who claimed Man United are close to striking the deal with the player and that they have already started talking with Dortmund. There are those who say there were no contacts between the two clubs and also there are different numbers being mentioned here. Certain reports claim Man United will have to pay around 90 million euros, while some say at least 95 million euros would be necessary for Dortmund to let Sancho leave. Whatever might be the case, we are not going to stop hearing about this potential transfer for a while.

It is hard seeing such a huge move happen just days before the Euros, while that happening during the tournament is basically impossible. Therefore, we might have to wait for July for this deal to get its end, whether that would be the finalisation of the transfer or everything falling through, it remains to be seen.

Two Devils In PFA Team Of The Year

Good news for Manchester United and their past season. After finishing second in the Preimer League, there are two Man United players who were voted into the PFA Premier League Team of the Year for the 2020-21 season. Luke Shaw and Bruno Fernandes are among the 11 best players of the previous campaign. The entire team is concluded with Ederson in goal, Joao Cancelo, John Stones and Ruben Dias, all of Manchester City, completing the defence. Among midfielders, there is Kevin de Bruyne, as it was expected, as well as Ilkay Gundogan, making this a very Man City dominated team. Harry Kane is spearheading the attack as the league’s top goalscorer and top assister, alongside Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-Min.

It could be said that this is probably a fair look at the way Man United have done last year. Luke Shaw was league’s best and most consistent left-back, while Fernandes’ leadership and all-round impact have been duly noted as well.