Manchester United News: Rashford Surgery Talk, Sancho Contract And Diallo Stunner

Manchester United players are all around Europe and right now. Many players are currently getting ready for the European Championship, while the rest of the squad is enjoying their time to rest after a hectic season. There are interesting news in regards to Man United’s players and also some of the players that are yet to sign for the Red Devils. Here is everything you need to know at the end of this week.

Marcus Rashford To Undergo Surgery?

Among news that would be of much interest to Man United fans are those concerning Marcus Rashford. According to a story from Mirror, Man United’s star is planning to undergo surgery on at least one of his injuries. They claim most likely that would be his foot, as the injury has been troubling him for a while. It would be very intriguing to see how much truth there is to this report, especially as England might progress far into the tournament. If Rashford was to do this, he would be missing out on a big part of the opening part of the next campaign. Of course, solving these issues would definitely be a long-term move for the good of his health.

Sancho Contract Details

There has been a lot of talk about Man United getting Jadon Sancho this summer, but it seems things will not turn out as sour as they did last summer. Fabrizio Romano is reporting now that if Sancho was to sign a deal with the Devils, it would be a five-year contract, meaning United would be ready to keep the Englishman until June 2026. Such a long-term deal would be a great move for United, but it remains to be seen just how realistic it is for this deal to happen before England’s opening game at Euro 2020, which is next Sunday. Man United would have to move in quickly and there are reports suggesting they are ready to offer 80 million pounds to finally get Sancho.

Amad Diallo Scores Stunning Winner On International Duty

Ivory Coast international team is on duty these days as well, but they are currently playing friendly matches and one such they won in stunning, dramatic fashion, thanks to a beautiful goal from Amad Diallo. Ivory Coast defeated Burkina Faso 2-1 thanks to Man United’s talented youngster. It was all even deep into the stoppage time, before Diallo scored a terrific free-kick in the 97th minute, striking the ball so perfectly it went into the left top corner. A truly magnificent finish to the game from Amad Diallo.

Wan-Bissaka's New Position?

