Manchester United Transfer News: What About Kane, Matic And The New Goalkeeper?

Manchester United are getting ready for the end of the campaign and as soon as the Europa League final in Gdansk next week is over, the club will officially be looking only towards strengthening for the next campaign. The final result against Villarreal could be a huge boost for not only the team, but the whole club, who could be in a much better mood going out and trying to find new signings, in order to make this team stronger.

And there is much work to do. In pretty much all central areas of the pitch, Man United lack depth and quality and they will need to improve that. There is also the question of the right wing, now even a perennial problem that still has not been solved. So what are the media saying about potential transfer deals coming in or out of Old Trafford this season?

Could Manchester United Sign Harry Kane?

Obviously, the main talking point in the whole of England is Harry Kane. After news breaking out that the England star is ready to leave Tottenham Hotspur and change the club in Premier League, in order to be able to win trophies, many have started asking questions where he could go. Arsenal is not the answer and there are only four teams big enough for such a deal. Liverpool are probably not interested due to financial constraints, Chelsea have spent a lot last year and the two Manchester clubs are the ones many suspect will want him the most. But according to Leah Smith, Daniel Levy apparently wants 150 million pounds for Kane, which was an expected move, considering we know how Levy likes to deal in the transfer market. Could Man United sign him this summer? Probably, but definitely not for such a huge sum of money. Even if they did manage to get him for, say, 100 million pounds, where would that leave the rest of the squad improvements?

Nemanja Matic Is Wanted

Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport are reporting that Nemanja Matic is Jose Mourinho’s midfield priority at AS Roma next season. These are probably the least unexpected news ahead of the summer transfer window, as Mourinho loves having the Serbian midfielder in his teams. The reports suggests Matic could be worth just under 10 million euros in transfer fee and that the Devils would not have a problem in him being sold. That makes sense, as well, considering Matic is turning 33 on 1 August, he is far from the starting XI at United and already has a long contract Man United could get themselves out of…

Tom Heaton To Arrive?

And last but not the least, Manchester United are very interested in signing Tom Heaton this summer on a free transfer. According to TalkSPORT, Man United are set to sign Heaton following the end of his contract at Aston Villa, which would then definitely mean one of David de Gea and Dean Henderson would be moved on this summer. Heaton is 35 and could be a good backup option and now it will be interesting to see how will United solve their situation with other goalkeepers at the club.