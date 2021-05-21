Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are preparing for the final day of the Premier League campaign. It has been an oddly long season, considering everything started much later than it usually does, but the sheer amount of games played in such a short timeframe has meant this has been a hectic season for the team and the fans. As it turns out, our last game comes at the Molineaux against Wolverhampton Wanderers, in what is our chance to end the campaign on a positive note, especially before the Europa League final against Villarreal next week. Here is everything you need to know before the Sunday match.

Team News

Wolves will have their problems for this game, as Espirito Santo will have to find his starting XI without Pedro Neto, Jonny, Owen Otasowie and Daniel Podence. Raul Jimenez will also not be part of the team, although the Mexican returned to training after a serious head injury earlier this season.

Man United will be without Harry Maguire through ankle ligament injury and it remains to be seen whether he will be at least a substitute, to show the fans some glimpse of whether he will be ready for the Europa League final. That could be a big blow for the Red Devils, who will also be withouut Anthony Martial and Phil Jones. But apart from them, problems do not end there. Daniel James might also miss out, although he could be ready to get to feature, while Fred and Scott McTominay could be rested ahead of the Europa League final. That could mean we will see Donny van de Beek start, probably alongside Nemanja Matic.

Form Guide

Wolverhampton’s form has not been ideal in recent weeks and months. Wolves have been pretty much safe in mid-table for a while now and that lack of real fight for either European places or for staying in the league meant their matches lacked some of the intensity they had last season. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side has won just three of their last 12 matches since the end of February! Three Premier League wins have come against Fulham and Sheffield United, two sides already relegated, and the last one was against Brighton. There is no wonder then that Wolves are sitting in 12th place, but could further down on the final day of the season. If things went completely against them, Wolves could end the season in 15th place, which would tell a completely different story of their campaign so far.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have finished second and this final game of the campaign will not change that. They are four points ahead of Chelsea and five points ahead of Leicester City and Liverpool. Man United have been in a patchy form, winnig just one game since that 6-2 thrashing of Roma in the Europa League semifinal first leg match.

Either way, Man United will want to win the last game of the season, to make sure to go to Gdansk in good mood, but also because theoretically, the Devils could end their season with just two points more than the team in fifth place.

Predicted Outcome

The Devils will not be so much bothered with this game, especially in regards to resting players for the final in Gdansk. It has been a long season and the squad is thin and tired, therefore changes will be expected. Either way, Manchester United are favourites to win and we know how well they can do away from home, so the three points at the Molineaux will be expected this time again.