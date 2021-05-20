Manchester United’s David Beckham Inducted Into Premier League Hall Of Fame

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have got their third former player to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame. After Eric Cantona and Roy Keane, the third former Devil to be given the honour is David Beckham.

Former Manchester United star is part of the latest two players to be inducted into the newly formed Hall of Fame, alongside Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Despite not winning a single Premier League title, Gerrard was inducted alongside Beckham, the six-time champion of England.

Beckham made his Premier League debut all the way back in 1995 and he went on to play 265 times for Man United in the competition. He scored a total of 62 goals, also registerting 80 assists in the process.

What Made David Beckham Different To Others

There are certain parts of David Beckham’s career that make him a more unique figure than that could be said of some other England stars. Beckham was part of the Class of 92, the much famed Man United group of players which became stars for the Devils after going through the youth academy. But his style of play made him unique.

Beckham was an industrious player without the ball, despite playing on the flank for most of his career. He was a player with an incredible touch and his ability to create goals from deep areas with his perfectly pinpointed passes and crosses was something anyone else in the league could have dreamed of.

Also, his dead-ball specialties were the reason why United managed to score important and iconic goals. His free-kicks were not only so amazingly beautiful, they even inspired a British film ‘Bend it like Beckham’. In fact, his set-piece qualities are the key reason for Man United winning the 1999 Champions League trophy, as both injury time goals arrived after his perfect corner-kick crosses.

Beckham Made It Outside Of England As Well

It is not something that is pre-requisite to make a player being described as having a ‘more complete career’, but it definitely helps Beckham’s cause that he did not stay in England throughout his career. He was a big star at other great European clubs. His move to Real Madrid in 2003 was followed by controversy in regards to his relationship with Sir Alex Ferguson, but it also marked Beckham as one of the greatest celebrities in world of football, something that was not a usual sight in those days.

Beckham did well at Real Madrid, made Major League Soccer a different kind of league just by arriving there in 2007 and he also played for AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain as well. It should not be forgotten that Beckham was the Ballon d’Or runner-up in 1999 and two-time runner-up in FIFA World Player of the Year award. He became the first Englishman to win league titles in four different countris and the first England player to score at three different FIFA World Cups. Beckham was also the first Englishman to make 100 appearances in the UEFA Champions League.

His place in the Premier League Hall of Fame is very well deserved!