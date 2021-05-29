Manchester United 2020-21 Season: Top 5 Moments Of The Campaign

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have finished their season. It is yet another season without a single trophy won, but as we mentioned these days, this was the season of progress, not some substantial success. Whether that will be enough for Manchester United ahead of the new season is to be seen, but let’s now have a look at some of the best moments and wins this team has had during the 2020-21 season. Man United did improve themselves and some of the wins were there to instill further confidence that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team will be able to win some silverware.

That did not happen in the end, but let’s have a look at some of the best moments of the recently finished campaign.

FA Cup Win Over Liverpool

When the draw came out for the FA Cup fourth round match, it instantly became a huge test for both sides. Man United were to see what they can do against the champions, while Liverpool were in a poor run of form and they needed to make a statement win against a big rival. However, a great performance gave United a turnaround after going behind, beating Liverpool 3-2 at Old Trafford with goals from Greenwood, Rashford and Bruno Fernandes.

Beating PSG In The Champions League

It is incredible just how unsuccessful Man United’s Champions League campaign turnedo ut to be, but still, it provided some memorable moments despite everything. The first of those came at the start of a tough group stage, beating Paris Saint-Germain in France. It was a 2-1 win thanks to Bruno Fernandes penalty and a late winner from Marcus Rashford. PSG were the Champions League finalists just a couple of months prior to that match and United’s win was supposed to be a statement win.

The Five Star Win Over Leipzig

After such a statement win against PSG, Man United even managed to get an even better win, beating RB Leipzig 5-0 at Old Trafford. It was a huge win that brought us a memorable Marcus Rashford hat-trick, his first ever, all of that just eight days after the PSG win. And yet, despite all this great wins, United managed to lose three matches of the remaining four, finishing third in Group H.

Beating Manchester City In The League

Up until 7 March, Man United’s performances against the Big Six sides in the Premier League were leaving a lot to be desired. After a 1-6 debacle against Tottenham at Old Trafford, there were a 0-0 draw at Chelsea’s and 1-0 loss at Arsenal’s ground. A 0-0 against City was good enough in mid-December, before a 0-0 against Liverpool in January. There also came goalless draws against Arsenal and Chelsea once more, before United finally managed to beat a top Premier League side. That came against Man City, with a owonderful performance throughout, as Bruno Fernandes scored an early penalty, before Luke Shaw sealed the three points early into the second half.

The Incredible 9-0 Historic Win

For the final great moment of the season, maybe there were more valuable wins that could have been chosen, but this was a historic one. Man United defeated Southampton 9-0 at Old Trafford, in a rout that was tough for the Saints to watch. Wan-Bissaka, Rashford, Cavani, Martial, McTominay, Bruno and Dan James all scored, with Jan Bednarek scoring an own-goal, giving away a penalty and also earning a red card in this crazy match.