Manchester United vs Southampton – Match Preview & Prediction

Manchester United are getting ready for another Premier League challenge. The game against Arsenal was not the easiest and the Devils managed to get just a point from the Emirates, but that clash could be forgotten quickly if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side was to perform well on Tuesady night and get all three points. Southampton are not an easy task to do so, but it is also the fact that Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side has had a recent dip in form, over the last month and a half.

Here is everything you need to know before this game.

Team News

There is not many problems for Manchester United ahead of this game. Phil Jones will be out of favour, while Scott McTominay is a doubt, with the Scottish midfielder hoping he will be ready to start. He had to come off against Arsenal due to a stomach cramp, but that should not be a big problem for him to recover from.

In terms of Southampton’s lineup, there could be more things to guess about. Mohammed Salisu, Michael Obafemi, Nathan Tella and William Smallbone are all still injured and will not be in contention. The duo of Kyle Walker-Peters and Jannik Vestergaard are yet to be assessed whether they can play, with Oriol Romeu probably being ready to feature in midfield. Hasenhuttle will have to change more than Solskajer, that is for sure, and that could be another positive for United ahead of the match.

Form Guide

Manchester United are in need of a win here and there is no doubt about that. A good start to January was making things look too rosy, with United sitting top of the table for a few weeks. The 3-2 win against Liverpool in the FA Cup maybe got United feel to secure about themselves and since then there were no wins for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side. The loss against Sheffield United and a goalless draw against Arsenal made United lose their top spot and also five points in the process. Hopefully against Saints they will be getting back on track.

Southampton had had an incredible run at the start of the campaign, with just two losses up until the second half of December. One of those losses was the 3-2 defeat to Man United at St Mary’s, but since mid-December, things have not gone so well.

There were losses to Man City and Leicester, goalless drwas against Fulham and West Ham, before two wins in the FA Cup against Shrewsbury Town and Arsenal made it a nicer mood. However, since then, there were two consecutive losses – against Arsenal and Aston Villa, both at their own turf.

Predicted Outcome

Considering the fact the Saints have not been the best version of themselves for a while and that the Devils are badly in need of a win, there is not much chance being given to the visitors. Manchester United should win this one with more than a goal’s difference, as Southampton are still wondering about the losses against Arsenal and Villa, especially the last one in which they were denied a clear goal and a penalty due to VAR system.