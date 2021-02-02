CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Southampton

Manchester United have lost potential five points last week with a loss to Sheffield United and a draw against Arsenal and that is why they will be badly in need of a win tonight. The Red Devils must put those results behind them and try to get three points. That is why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has chosen one of his strongest starting lineups available.

The manager opted for the central midfield partnership of Scott McTominay and Fred, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood will be rampaging on the flanks, with Bruno Fernandes situated in his favourite role, behind Edinson Cavani. Harry Maguire captains the team in which Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka start as the two full-backs. David de Gea is in goal, with Victor Lindelof being partnered with Maguire. Let’s see what our boys can do.