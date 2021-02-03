Manchester United 9-0 Southampton: Four Things We Learned As Devils Reach History

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United make history! The Red Devils equaled their own record for the biggest win in the Premier League history, as they stomp past Southampton in an incredible 9-0 thrashing at Old Trafford!

It already looked like were in for an incredible game when Alexandre Jankewitz earned a straight red after just two minutes of play, following the tough challenge on his league debut. And then United started destroying the Saints.

It was 4-0 before half-time, with Wan-Bissaka, Rashford and Cavani scoring, as Jan Bednarek added an own goal as well. Bednarek was centre of attention again in the second half, when he earned a straight red as well. Before that, Martial and McTominay made it 6-0 and in the remaining seven minutes after his expulsion, Fernandes, Martial and James all scored to make it 9-0 at Old Trafford!

Here is what we learned from this crazy game.

Red Card Changed Everything

It was always going to be difficult for Southampton once Jankewitz got sent off with less than 120 seconds since the start of the game. Man United duly made sure that red card was made the most out of, with four goals in the first half, to cruise towards an easy second half. United really needed a nice win that will boost their confidence, but this incredible victory will only make things better. Still, the Devils should be wary of overconfidence, similar to how they performed in the first match after getting a big win over Liverpool in the FA Cup few weeks ago.

Rashford Shines In His Favourite Position

Marcus Rashford has had some tough time in recent weeks in United’s team, but not so much in terms of him not doing well, as much as it was about the fact that he had to switch the flank. Solskjaer does not have enough options on the right flank and he used Rashford as a winger on that side of the pitch, which is not ideal for the Englishman. This time around, Greenwood started on the right, meaning Rashford was allowed to return to the left wing, his favourite position and he shined throughout the match. It is another reminder how much United actually need a proper right winger, so that they do not have to tinker too much with other players.

Hasenhuttl Suffers Another 0-9 With Saints

It is incredible to lose 9-0 in the Premier League, but Southampton and Ralph Hasenhuttl have managed to do so in consecutive seasons. Truth to be told, the first time Saints had such a torrid time was at their own turf, against Leicester, and with fans in the stands. That will not make this loss much easier for them and while it is a terrible scoreline for any team, Southampton fans will be hoping their team will go on a similarly positive run like they did after that humiliation at St Mary’s.

United Keep Chasing City

Manchester United are trying to stay as close as possible to Manchester City. This win puts them equal on points with the big rivals, but City are yet to play two games they have in hand. Their first one of those will be tonight against Burnley. This is not to say Man United should straightaway believe they are in a title race, but rather a show of character that United can hold on as close to the top of the standings for as long as possible. It is not an easy task.