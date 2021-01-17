CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Liverpool

It is time for the big clash between Manchester United and Liverpool. The Red Devils are ready to start the match as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has decided on his 11 players. It is a pretty match expected starting lineup, with the only bigger difference that Victor Lindelof starts instead of Eric Bailly at centre-back. Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka take the full-back positions, while central midfield partnership is Ole’s favourite – Scott McTominay alongside Fred. Paul Pogba will be on the left again, with Rashford at the opposite side, while Bruno Fernandes is in his usual role, behind Anthony Martial.

Harry Maguire will captain the team, while David de Gea is in goal.