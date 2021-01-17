Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United are still undefeated away from Old Trafford in the Premier League this season. They went to Anfield and did not lose to champions, as the Red Devils drew 0-0 against Liverpool. The big clash of the Premier League ended up going the way many of the recent matches between these two sides went and draw will be completely fine for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his team.

However, it was a match like this that has shown some conflicting thoughts about Manchester United, who could both be happy and unsatisfied with a point won at Anfield. And that tells us something – things have slightly changed at Man United.

Here is what we learned from this match.

Man United Get What They Want, But…

Manchester United remain top of the Premier League, they remain unbeaten away from home and they get an important point against a fierce rival who is just behind them in the standings. Man United also managed to stop Liverpool from scoring at their own turf for the first time in over two years, that is how good Jurgen Klopp’s side have been in recent years. And yet, despite all of that, there was a feeling that maybe this Liverpool side was there for the taking, that Man United were the team who had the better chances throughout the 90 minutes and that maybe that one point is not as ideal as it would have been few months ago. But that is all fine – Man United need to strive for such heights. That is what can keep them top of the table.

Midfield Options Show Where United Can Improve

It was maybe in this part of the pitch that United could have offered more, but this part of the pitch also showed some weaknesses throughout the match. The Devils started with Fred and McTominay in central midfield, with neither of them being a player who can offer more in attack. They are both good to try and stop attacks, with the Brazilian not doing that part so often, as he was dribbled past staggering eight times, giving chances to Liverpool to get closer to the goal. It was also these two players that were unable to maybe try and be more incisive in passing the ball forward, to offer something more against a vulnerable Liverpool side.

Luke Shaw Shines Against Salah

Luke Shaw was absolutely outstanding against Liverpool and Mohamed Salah. The left-back showed all that talent for which United decided to sign him many years ago. He stopped the Egyptian while making all his tackles successful, recovering eight balls and making four clearances. He also managed to win four fouls, create two chances at the other end of the pitch and be part of a defence that earned a clean sheet at Anfield. A performance we will want to see from him more often!

Is It Too Soon To Talk About The Title Race?

In a word – yes. Especially that is the case of Manchester United. There is no need to talk about the title race right now. We are not even at the halfway point of the campaign and there is still 20 matches to be played. Too many things happen and saying that Man United are now in a title race could put some unwanted pressure on the players. Let’s see how Solskjaer will manage this team and how far they can go in this rhythm of results. There will be plenty of time to talk about realistic title chances…