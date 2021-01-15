Liverpool vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are set to travel to Liverpool this weekend as they will try to pile on Liverpool’s misery even further and maybe even double the lead they currently have over their big rival. But nothing will be easy at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Team News

Jurgen Klopp will have a tough job to see who will be at his disposal for the match against United. The German manager will still have to see whether Joel Matip will be ready to play on Sunday, after he missed three matches due to a groin problem. He is back in the squad, but he might start on the bench. If he is not ready, then Rhys Williams or Nat Phillips might be needed to jump in, due to Virgil van Dijk’s long-term injury and also Joe Gomez’s problems. Naby Keit in midfield remains sidelined, as he is having a muscle problem keeping him away.

On the other hand, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not have such a tough job for choosing his starting XI. The only two players who will definitely not feature are Brandon Williams and Phil Jones and that should not hurt the Devils all that much. Apart from that, Solskjaer will be able to choose from his entire team that he managed well in recent weeks in terms of minutes spent on the pitch, rotating them regularly.

Form Guide

Liverpool have not been their usual selves this season, for the most part. There could be more than one reason for that. Two of them are definitely a tough schedule Jurgen Klopp’s side has not managed to accustom to due to limited rotations in the team, while the other reason could be many injures the Reds have had so far this season. Their recent form is far from ideal. After that crazy 7-0 win at Crystal Palace before the Boxing Day, Liverpool won only their last match, 4-1 win over a heavily weakened Aston Villa side in the FA Cup third round match. But in between those two games were a 1-1 draw against West Brom, a 0-0 draw in Newcastle and a 1-0 loss to Southampton. Just two points from the run of matches they would usually expect to win between seven and nine allowed for Man United to get ahead of them in the standings.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have been in good form ever since that Champions League loss in Germany and only Manchester City have managed to beat them in the League Cup semifinal clash. Also, an important thing about United’s form this season are his matches away from home. Ole Gunnar Solskjer’s side will be coming to Anfield with seven wins and just one draw in their eight Premier League matches away from Old Trafford.

Predicted Outcome

This will be a tough match to call. Considering the problems Liverpool have, but also their bad need to get three points to get back at the top of the table, the Devils will still have to be at the very top of their game. Therefore, our expectations are that Liverpool and Manchester United will each get a draw from this big clash.