Leicester City vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Manchester United are getting back to Premier League action after their successful League Cup quarterfinal against Everton. Now that the place in the semis has been booked and that the Devils know they will play another Manchester Derby in that competition, they can safely return to the Premier League. The next rival is Leicester City and a win at the King Power Stadium could get United even closer to the top of the league standings.

Here is what yoy need to know before this match.

Team News

First things first, we start with Leicester. The Foxes will be without their much needed right-back Ricardo Pereira, but there could be more defensive woes for Brendan Rodgers’ team, with centre-back Caglar Soyuncu expected to miss this match. Jamie Vardy has had some groin problems he picked up in the game against Tottenham Hotspur, but he is expected to lead the attack for Leicester. Considering the defensive problems Rodgers will have, it could happen that Leicester start with three centre-backs and with James Maddison and Ashley Barnes up front alongside Vardy.

Talking about Manchester United, we could see some returns in the starting lineup, with Scott McTominay and Aaron Wan-Bissaka being amongst the players who missed the League Cup quarterfinal against Everton. That starting XI will certainly see some changes on Boxing Day. David de Gea did not feature against Toffees, Fred was rested and Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial were not in the starting lineup either. Also, we could see Alex Telles benched again, if Luke Shaw gets the nod. Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo remain unavailable for selection for this one.

Form Guide

Leicester City are back on the up. After six consecutive wins they had in all competitions in late October and early November, they went on a run of just one draw in the next four matches. They were losing to Liverpool, Fulham and Zorya in Europa League, while getting a point against Braga in Portugal. But since then, things are back looking much better. In the last five matches they played in the past 20 days, Leicester won against Sheffield United, AEK Athens, Brighton and away against Tottenham Hotspur, the only loss coming against Everton at their King Power Stadium. Their last match, against Spurs, could be a blueprint for Brendan Rodgers and his players, when they truly managed to create a lot of problems to them.

On the other hand, since that disappointing loss in Germany against RB Leipzig, Manchester United drew 0-0 against Man City and then won the next three matches. Away wins came against Sheffield United and Everton and Solskjaer and his players will want to get another one away from Manchester.

Predicted Outcome

The Devils will be favourites to win this one again, as they continue their climb on the Premier League standings. The form Manchester United have had throughout the 2020 shows they are the second best team in England this year and that must be on the minds of players. It is a tricky match for sure, but Manchester United should beat Leicester City.