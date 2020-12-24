Everton 0-2 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are back in the League Cup semifinal. After last year’s run to the final four of the competition, the Devils have made it there again, with a 2-0 win over Everton at the Goodison Park. Late goals from Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial proved to be enough to get past Carlo Ancelotti’s side, in a match where Man United were the better team throughout. Manchester United will now be just two matches from winning the trophy, considering there will be just one semifinal match rather than a two-legged affair.

Solskjaer’s team has reached their objective in this match and here is what we learned from it.

Man United Dominate From The Start

It seems like Manchester United have learned their lessons. After months of starting their away matches slowly and then having to comeback from behind to win their games, this was more of a case of United learning their lessons from the 6-2 win over Leeds United. It was then that the Devils finally realised they need to start the matches strong and that is what they did against Everton. It maybe did not get them a 4-0 lead inside the first 40 minutes, as it did against Leeds, but United were especially dominant in the first 10 minutes, showing the hosts what they want from this match.

United also had 65 per cent of ball possession and they sure did something with it – making 19 shots, eight of which went on target of Robin Olsen’s goal.

Cavani Shows His Worth Again

When Edinson Cavani arrived at Manchester United, many were not too happy, not because the Uruguayan is a bad striker that could not help this team, but because Cavani was another late addition as a short-term solution. Those feelings were more about the way United worked on the transfer market, but against Everton, Cavani showed once more his class. It was him that ultimately solved the affair, with a goal after 88 minutes of play.

Tuanzebe Proves His Versatility

When Solskjaer decided that Aaron Wan-Bissaka would have to miss this game and get some much deserved rest, there were two players in contention for it. Brandon Williams was the first one, but since he was not fit for the match, Solskjaer had to rethink what to do and the choice was Axel Tuanzebe. The Manchester United player started at right-back, in a position where he made his debut and he proved he can be versatille and fill in when necessary. He certainly did not look lost there, even creating a chance early on from his right flank.

Solskjaer Could Do With A Trophy

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could really do with this trophy. It is the first trophy of the season and although the final this season will be in April rather than February, it could still give a massive boost to the entire team. But maybe even more so, it could give a massive boost to Solskjaer’s stay at Old Trafford. There have been some good and some bad moments in his term as the manager, but getting silverware through the doors could give the Norwegian more backing in relations with Ed Woodward in dealings during transfer windows.