CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting Lineup vs Leicester City

Manchester United are back in Premier League action and another time, they want to get three points away from home. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has chosen his starting XI, with certain changes throughout the team. Three centre-backs start in a back four, with one of Victor Lindelof or Eric Bailly set to play as a right-back. Daniel James also gets the chance on the right wing, meaning the right-hand side of the pitch will not be a usual one from Manchester United.

Anthony Martial starts the centre-forward, Marcus Rashford will be on the left flank, while Solskjaer also opted for his favourite central midfield partnership of Fred and Scott McTominay.