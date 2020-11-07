CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Everton

Manchester United are not in the easiest of situations and this is their team that will try to beat Everton at Goodison Park. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has decided to make certain changes from the team that was defeated in Champions League on Wednesday night. It is not the strongest possible side, with Juan Mata starting once again while Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Donny van de Beek remain on the bench.

The main trio of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes spearhead the attack, while Fred and Scott McTominay create the midfield partnership once more. Let’s see what this team can do against Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton.