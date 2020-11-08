Everton 1-3 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United return to their winning ways at last! The Red Devils have finally stopped dropping points in the Premier League, beating Everton 3-1 at their beloved Goodison Park. It was a good performance from the Red Devils to finally clinch three points, after a 0-0 draw against Chelsea and a 1-0 loss to Arsenal.

The win came courtesy of Bruno Fernandes. It was the Portuguese maestro who equalised for Man United after 25 minutes of play, following the opener from Bernard. It did not start well for Devils, but after his equaliser, he needed just another seven minutes to make it 2-1 United. In the end, it was Fernandes himself who created a goal for Edinson Cavani, the Uruguyan’s first in the red shirt, deep into the injury time.

Here are the four things we learned from this match.

When Bruno Shines, Man United Shine

It is one of the things we have mentioned before and some of the pundits keep repeating – Manchester United depend too much on Bruno Fernandes. While that was not a bad thing in this particular match, in some recent games we had seen the negative part of that story. This time it worked perfectly – Bruno Fernandes scored two goals and asissted the third. The first goal was a strong header and the other a shot that Marcus Rashford almost touched on the ball’s way to goal. With the world’s best sides less and less deciding to rely on the ‘number 10’, Man United seem to rely on Fernandes more and more with each game.

Defensive Problems Remain

Manchester United may have won this one, but the defensive problems should not be overlooked. This was not a vintage performance from the defence and it offered some mistakes that will be food for thought in weeks to come. Man United were making mistakes in possession in defence, they were losing their players far too easy and the full-backs were being beaten several times. Bernard scored the opener for Everton from some simple mistakes United made, including not tracking runs or winning a header.

Cavani Gets His First Goal

It was good to see Edinson Cavani score his first goal for Manchester United. Ever since arriving to the club on the Deadline Day, there was a wait surrounding the Uruguayan. First it was his quarantine, then it was the wait to see him get more playing time – something that is yet to happen in a more meaningful way – and now we had seen his first goal. It finished off things in Liverpool this time, hopefully we will see more of his insatiable goalscoring hunger.

United Contain Calvert-Lewin

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has had an amazing start to the 2020-21 season, scoring eight Premier League goals. Those goals came in just seven games and also he had three goals scored in the League Cup, a hat-trick against a Premier League opponent – West Ham United. But Man United managed to contain Calvert-Lewin for the most part of the game, limiting him to just one shot that was not good enough and therefore stopping the opposition’s most dangerous player.