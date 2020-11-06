Everton v Manchester United preview: Big Response Needed from the Team

Kick Off Time: 12:30, Saturday 7th November

TV Channel/Live Stream: BT Sport (UK), NBCSN (US)

Manchester United travel to Goodison Park on Saturday to face Everton, looking to improve after a tough week.

The Red Devils currently sit in 15th place, six points off the top four. This has piled the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who will be feeling the heat after Wednesday’s defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir. Rumours of Mauricio Pochettino being lined up as a replacement will have only added fuel to the fire.

Saturday’s opponents enjoyed a strong start to the campaign, winning their first four. However, back-to-back defeats against Southampton and Newcastle United have put a dampener on things. Nonetheless, the Toffees could climb back to the top of the table with a win, although they’d need several other results to go their way.

Team News

Last season’s top scorer Anthony Martial is back in contention following his suspension for the red card he received against Tottenham Hotspur. The Frenchman has netted in his last two outings against RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.

New signing Alex Telles will have to wait until after the international break to make his Premier League debut, which means Shaw is expected to start again.

Eric Bailly also remains sidelined with an injury, while the fitness of Victor Lindelof is uncertain. The Swedish centre-back missed out on the defeat in Turkey with a slight back problem.

As for the hosts, left-back Lucas Digne returns from suspension after his three-match ban was reduced to just one. Brazilian forward Richarlison, however, still has one game remaining on his ban.

Former Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez is a doubt for the upcoming game, having missed the defeat at St. James’ Park with a groin problem. Andre Gomes also has a knock, while Mason Holgate and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are confirmed absentees.

Predicted Lineups

Everton: Olsen; Kenny, Mina, Keane, Digne; Allan, Doucoure, Iwobi, Sigurdsson, Bernard; Calvert-Lewin

Man Utd: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred, Pogba, Fernandes; Rashford, Martial

Recent Form

The last week has not been a positive one for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. His side fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Arsenal, and then suffered an embarrassing 2-1 loss against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League. Prior to this, they were unbeaten in four games, including victories over Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig.

The defeat in Istanbul brought an end to a ten-game winning streak on the road in all competitions, stretching back to June. Manchester United haven’t lost an away league game since the 2-0 defeat at Anfield in January.

However, they will need to cut out the silly mistakes at the back if they wish to return to Manchester with all three points. The defending lately has been laughable, most notably for Demba Ba’s opener on Wednesday. Premier League top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin will not show any mercy if the defensive horror shows continue.

Everton have had defensive frailties of their own, failing to keep a clean sheet in any of their last eight competitive fixtures. In this time, they have conceded 14 goals.