Manchester United vs Chelsea – Match Preview & Prediction

It is not even the weekend and Manchester United have already had a really good week. The Red Devils have gone to Paris and won their opening Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain, provided by a late strike from the magnificent Marcus Rashford MBE. But now, the weekend is upon us and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could make this week truly memorable. Just when the talk started again in the background, how Solskjaer might not be Man United’s manager for much longer, his team went and played a nearly perfect match to beat PSG. Against Frank Lampard’s side, they could make the ‘feel good’ factor work even harder for them.

If there is one side that last season was there for Man United to beat, it was Chelsea. Both times these two sides met in the league and also once in the League Cup, it was all Man United who managed to come out on top. The last meeting, in the FA Cup semifinal, however, did not work out for Solskjaer and his boys and it will be interesting to see who prevails in the first encounter of the new season.

Team News

Manchester United will have a few players who are out, but also those who could be getting back to the team. Anthony Martial is serving his second of the three matches of suspension following that red card against Tottenham Hotspur. Apart from him, Eric Bailly will not get back before November, as well as Jesse Lingard. Also, Phil Jones is still having knee issues. But Harry Maguire and Mason Greenwood could be back in the team, as well as Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan is done with the quarantine and he might make his Man United debut on Saturday.

Talking about Chelsea, the situation is much clearer. Kepa Arrizabalaga has been sidelined due to shoulder injury and he should be back next weekend, while Billy Gilmour is having knee problems. Apart from them, Lampard will have a full squad to choose from.

Form Guide

Manchester United were not in great form before the season returned following the international break, but after a comfortable win in Newcastle and another victory in Paris, things are looking much, much better. Chelsea, on the other hand, have won just one of their last five matches, 4-0 against Crystal Palace. They had 3-3 draws against Southampton and West Brom in the process, got defeated in League Cup and started Champions League campaign with a 0-0 against Europa League champions, Sevilla.

Predicted Outcome

This will be an intriguing match between the two sides led by managers who have been facing a lot of criticism recently. Manchester United seem like a more balanced side, due to Chelsea’s weaknesses in defence, and if Solskjaer is able to pull of another tactical masterclass as he did against PSG, then Manchester United should be in good to position to beat Chelsea. But things are never that simple, especially considering the individual talent Chelsea possess. This clash should really not disappoint.