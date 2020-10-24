CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Chelsea

This is the team that will face Chelsea tonight in a Premier League clash of the weekend. Following a big win against Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week, now we are to see if we can get two important victories in a single week. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted for a classic 4-2-3-1 after his alterations midweek. There is no Anthony Martial due to his red card against Spurs, while Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba yet again remain on the bench. In fact, they make up the trio with Donny van de Beek who is also not starting.

Daniel James gets his chance on the left flank due to Marcus Rashford starting up front, with Juan Mata on the right flank once again.