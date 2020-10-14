Manchester United Players On International Duty: How They Fared On Tuesday And Wednesday?

There were a lot of Manchester United players in international action on Tuesday and Wednesday and here is how the ten of them performed.

Spain – David De Gea

Spain surprisingly lost their match on Tuesday against Ukraine 1-0. David de Gea was in goal for Spain for the entire 90 minutes. In fact, De Gea’s conceded goal from Viktor Tsygankov in 76th minute was the only shot on target Ukraine had in that match. In total, they had only two shots, but despite Spain’s dominance, that was enough for them to win.

The Netherlands – Donny Van De Beek

He was the one Man United player who had the best day on Wednesday. Donny van de Beek scored for the Netherlands in their 1-1 draw in Italy. He scored the equaliser after 25 minutes of play, following the assist of former Man United player Memphis Depay. Lorenzo Pellegrini was the one who gave Italy the lead prior to that.

England – Marcus Rashford And Harry Maguire

This was not a good night for England, who lost their match against Denmark at Wembley 1-0. The only goal came from Christian Eriksen’s penalty, but this was especially bad day for Harry Maguire. He got sent-off just 31 minutes into the match, getting his second yellow card too cheaply. Marcus Rashford played 72 minutes and made three attempts to score, only one of them going on target.

France – Anthony Martial And Paul Pogba

This was another World Cup final re-run, as Croatia hosted France. It was the world champions who won yet again. It was 2-1 for France following goals from Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann. Anthony Martial plaed 63 minutes before Kingsley Coman came on instead of him, while Paul Pogba replaced Adrien Rabiot with quarter of an hour to go. He also earned a late yellow card for time wasting.

Portugal – Bruno Fernandes

Portugal faced Sweden and we had seen two Man United players going against each other. For the hosts played Bruno Fernandes and he was on the pitch for 88 minutes in Portugal’s 3-0 victory. He created three chances and was one of the best players on the pitch.

Sweden – Victor Lindelof

On the other hand, Victor Lindelof did not enjoy a great night against a clearly stronger side and his Sweden lost this one comfortably. They are without a single point in the four Nations League matches this season.

Scotland – Scott McTominay

What a week this has been for Scotland. After beating Israel on penalties in EURO 2020 semifinal play-off match to get them just 90 (or 120) minutes away from qualifying, Scotland then continued winning. On Sunday, they defeated Slovakia 1-0 and now they did the same to Czech Republic. Scott McTominay once more played as the right centre-back in a three-man defence and it was the third consecutive clean sheet for the Scots.

Wales – Daniel James

Daniel James started for Wales in their 1-0 win in Bulgaria but he only played for 54 minutes. James played up top as one of the two centre-forwards and he made just one shot which was immediately blocked. He also managed to make one key pass, but nothing more than that.