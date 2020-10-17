CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Newcastle United

This is the starting XI that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has chosen for tonight’s match against Newcastle United. Right from the first glance it is obvious there are some changes many would not have expected. Solskjaer decided to switch things up in midfield. Scott McTominay and Fred start, with Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic on the bench, while it is Daniel James and Juan Mata who start on the wings with Bruno Fernandes in the middle.

Marcus Rashford this time gets the nod as a centre-forward, whilst Donny van de Beek remains just a substitute. Also, Alex Telles could make his Manchester United debut if he comes on during the match.