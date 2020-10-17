Newcastle United 1-4 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United have been badly in need of a win, especially after that horror show against Tottenham Hotspur two weeks ago. And that win they got, with a big margin too, although it did not look like that will happen. In the end, Manchester United won 4-1 against Newcastle United at their St James’ Park.

It was Newcastle who scored the openere, though, with Luke Shaw scoring the own goal just two minutes into the match. That was not a great start, but United replied through Harry Maguire, following a cross from Juan Mata. Prior to that Bruno Fernandes’ goal was disallowed by VAR and then after 58 minutes he failed to score from the spot when he actually got the chance.

It was just four minutes before injury time and the score was still 1-1, but then Fernandes scored, before Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Marcus Rashford both added their goals in stoppage time to make it 4-1.

Man United Lead A Late Riot

Manchester United were the better team, they deserved to win, but with 86 minutes gone, the score was still 1-1. No one could have blamed their fans if they were thinking this was going to be yet another match in which Devils fail to take their chances and lose their points against an objectively weaker side.

But then, in those dying minutes of the game, everything went right for United, taking their chances late on to get a comfortable win that should also serve as an important boost for the team’s confidence.

Bruno Fernandes Can Miss From The Spot

We have not seen that before, but it looks like Bruno Fernandes can take a penalty and not score. Karl Darlow was brilliant in goal for Newcastle, making ten saves and one of them was from the spot when Fernandes took it. But that did not stop Fernandes to help his team win. He did not have the very best game, he failed to score from the penalty, but he still ended up with a goal and assist, providing for Marcus Rashford deep into the stoppage time.

Maguire Scores To Boost His Confidence

We all know what Harry Maguire has been through this summer and that it was not the easiest period of his life. And we also know that just few days ago, it was Maguire who was the main culprit for England’s 1-0 loss at Wembley against Denmark, when he got sent off just half hour into the game. But this time he was there to score the equaliser and put Man United back into the game. That should help him get back some of his confidence he has clearly been lacking in recent months.

Wan-Bissaka Shows Good Attacking Performance

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is always the player everyone raves about when talking about their defensive qualities, but we also like to point out when he does well in attack. And that was the case today. A lot went through Man United’s right-back, especially in the first half and Wan-Bissaka was always there to help out. He created a couple of chances from deep areas and he was proactive in getting forwards and trying things out. He also had two shots on target, while still doing well defensively.