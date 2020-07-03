Manchester United vs Bournemouth – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have been playing at a high level since the 2019-20 Premier League season resumed. The Red Devils are undefeated in four matches in all competitions (W2, D2) and have been playing very well pretty much since the 2020 calendar year started. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will try to extend their undefeated streak on Saturday when they take on a struggling Bournemouth side at Old Trafford. Kick-off for this game is slated at 15:00 GMT.

Team News

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might play with something quite close to his Best XI, as the team is more alive than ever in the race to clinch a spot in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League. The Red Devils are not expected to feature many absentees ahead of this contest, according to recent reports. The only two absentees will be Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe. Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes are both doubts after a collision during training, but both are expected to start. Also, youngster Ethan Laird is likely to be part of the matchday squad due to the team’s thin defensive depth.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, won’t have Charlie Daniels, Simon Francis and Callum Wilson ahead of this contest. Of this trio, the biggest loss will be the one of Wilson, as the talented striker is one of the team’s top scoring threats and is one of the few Cherries players who can actually create havoc in Manchester United’s attacking line.

Form guide

The Red Devils enter this game on the heels of a 15-game undefeated streak in all competitions. This includes eight straight contests undefeated at the Premier League level (W5, D3). Their most recent loss came on January 22nd against Burnley, but United were not as strong back then as they are right now. Their 10-game form reads: W5, D3, L2 — that’s the fifth-best mark in the Premier League over that span. Manchester United are in fifth place of the standings with 52 points. They are just two points behind Chelsea in the race to earn the fourth place in the standings.

Bournemouth can tell a different story, as they are struggling with relegation and it wouldn’t be surprising if they feature in the English Championship during the 2020-21 campaign. The Cherries enter this matchup on a run of four straight losses in the Premier League. To make things even complicated, they have lost eaach one of their last seven away league matches. Bournemouth currently sit in 19th place of the standings with 27 points. They are just one point away from safety, but their recent form suggests they totally deserve a spot in the red zone with only a few matches left in the campaign.

What is our recent record against Bournemouth?

Manchester United have faced Bournemouth nine times this century. The record favours The Red Devils, as they have gone W6, D1, L2 against The Cherries.

That said, Bournemouth secured the win in the previous meeting between both clubs this season. That match ended with a 1-0 win for today’s visitors thanks to a goal from former Academy starlet Joshua King.

Predicted outcome

Manchester United are favourites according to most bookmakers. Bournemouth have their backs against the wall, but that might not matter much. Manchester United are playing good enough to defeat almost any team in the league at the moment. That will hold true Saturday, as The Reds shouldn’t face major issues to secure the win in this contest.