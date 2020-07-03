Man United News: Bruno And Pogba Not Injured, Inter Closer To Signing Alexis

Bruno And Pogba Are Not Injured

Reports appeared on Friday that Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba had a collission in training, that has seen them both get injuries because of which they would be unable to feature on Saturday against Bournemouth. These news, as it usually happens, spread around the Internet very fast and there were numerous reports about it in most of media outlets.

But it turned out these were fake news. Later on, there were confirmations from the sources close to the club, claiming that nothing of sorts happened and the two Man United stars did not have a collission during training and that they are both okay and ready as usual to play against the Cherries. These are important news for the Devils, as not having either of them would be a big test for this team, especially because of the morale of the squad.

Alexis Is Getting Closer To Inter Transfer

Alexis Sanchez is getting closer to becoming Inter Milan player on a permanent basis! Antonio Conte is happy with the Chilean’s performances, despite the player often being injured, and it seems the coach has given some orders to Giuseppe Beppe Marotta, Inter CEO. He is the mastermind behind most of their deals since arriving from Juventus and it looks like Marotta will deliver another deal.

Manchester United and Inter had made a gentleman’s agreement last summer, that if Inter wish to sign the player, they will have to pay 25 million euros. But a lot has happened since then and Inter are willing to go as high as 20 million euros. Man United are apparently smart enough to know they are the only club ready to pay that much for a player Solskjaer does not want nor need. This way, United will also save themselves from having to pay 18 million pounds per season for the next two years, if Sanchez was to stay at the club until the end of his contract.

The media in Italy are saying things are getting closer to conclusion, which will be great news for all sides. United should start thinking about further investments and making deals that are very different from this one they made in January 2018.

Plenty Of Nominations

More good news for Man United fans. After a good return to football in the past few weeks, the Devils can say things are going better than many have expected several months ago. Now, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is being nominated for June Premier League Manager of the Month award, whilst Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial are nominated for June Premier League Player of the Month award.

This is a further testament that the things are going in the right direction. Interestingly, these awards feature two matches Man United have played in March, before the season was halted and then continued in June. Therefore, there are five games fall into this category, with United winning three and drawing two of them. In that time, Fernandes scored four and assisted one goal, whilst Martial had four goals to his name.