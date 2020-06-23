Manchester United vs Sheffield United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United will return home after nearly four months without playing at Old Trafford this Tuesday, as they will take on Sheffield United. The Red Devils will try to move closer to that elusive fourth spot, while The Blades will aim to take another step towards a potential 2020-21 UEFA Europa League berth. This match will kick-off Tuesday at 18:00 GMT.

Team News

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might move Paul Pogba back to the starting XI after an impressive cameo off the bench against Tottenham. Also, there might be some degree of rotation considering they will also play a pivotal FA Cup match against Norwich City this upcoming weekend. Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe won’t be available due to injury. The defensive depth will be even thinner with Victor Lindelof being doubtful. The Sweden international will be a game-time decision for the coaching staff.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United won’t have Dean Henderson, as the goalkeeper can’t face Manchester United while on loan at The Blades. Defender John Egan is out as well, as he was sent off against Newcastle United last weekend. Jack O’Connell has been listed as doubtful due to an undisclosed injury. He will be a game-time decision for this contest.

Form guide

The Red Devils enter this game on the heels of an 12-game undefeated streak in all competitions, including a six-game unbeaten streak at the Premier League (W3, D3). Manchester United currently sit fifth in the standings with 46 points and are five behind Chelsea, who currently sit in fourth place with 51 points. As if that wasn’t enough, they also own the league’s fourth-best home record in the division with a W8, D5, L2 mark at Old Trafford. They have found the back of the net 29 times while conceding just 12 times, good for a 0.8 average per match. Solskajer’s men have won their last two fixtures at this venue without conceding.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, are coming off a disappointing result the last time out. They lost 3-0 to Newcastle United while ending with 10 players. The Blades looked rusty and outmatched against The Magpies, and that doesn’t bode well for their chances of getting a positive result in this match. One reason for inspiration can be their away record, though. Sheffield currently own the league’s seventh-best away record with W4, D8, L3. Only Liverpool have dropped fewer Premier League matches on the road than the Bramall Lane outfit.

What is our recent record against Sheffield United?

Manchester United have enjoyed playing against Sheffield United of late. The Old Trafford outfit are undefeated in their last seven matches against The Blades in all competitons, posting six wins and one draw during that stretch. Sheffield’s last win against Manchester United came back in the 1992/93 season.

The previous meeting this season ended with a 3-3 draw. John Fleck and Lys Mousset put Sheffield up by two early in the second half before The Red Devils came back. Goals from Brandon Williams, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford put Manchester United ahead late in the game. However, a 90th-minute equaliser from Oliver McBurnie rescued a point for the hosts.

Predicted outcome

Manchester United are favourites according to most bookmakers. It is worth mentioning Sheffield United will be missing two key players on defence, and that could complicate their chances of getting a positive result here. The Red Devils have gained confidence as the season progressed and tshouldn’t face major issues to secure the three points in this contest.