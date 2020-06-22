Man United News: Time For Greenwood, Bellingham Will Not Come And More

Manchester United are getting ready for their second match since the return of the campaign and as we mentioned the other day, the Devils will now have a good run of matches, without toughest opposition and those will be a great opportunity to reach the Champions League football. If Man United are to really sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, as many are reporting it is getting closer, than Champions League football could be another important part of that deal actually happening.

But today we will not be talking about Sancho, but rather about some other players and storylines.

Is It Time For Mason Greenwood To Become A Starter?

One of the talking points that you probably have seen us mention after that Tottenham draw was whether Daniel James deserves to remain a starter. The Welshman started his Man United career really well, but it has been a very long time since he was last time really dangerous or unpredictable. Could that mean that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could offer a place in the starting lineup to another youngster? Sure, Mason Greenwood is not the player whose primary position is right wing, but neither was that the case for James.

Solskjaer could change things around a little bit and maybe offer some opportunities to the 18-year old. He has 12 goals and four assists to his name this season in just 17 appearances and that is a strong enough argument.

Man United Lost Race For Jude Bellingham

There has been so much talk about Manchester United chasing Birmingham City’s teenage star Jude Bellingham. The 16-year old was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford and some were even reporting seeing the player’s parents arriving at Man United’s stadium few months ago. But now that race has been lost.

Borussia Dortmund are set to sign Bellingham, according to ESPN’s sources, as the Bundesliga club is expected to announce the arrival of Birmingham’s midfielder in the coming days. It is believed that Dortmund will be paying around 20 million pounds for the player that was also linked with Chelsea. It seems like Bellingham will be making a move similar to that of Jadon Sancho’s few years ago.

United Impressed By Henderson

There are more and more Manchester United fans suggesting that the club should keep Dean Henderson as a first-team member for the next season, especially after David De Gea’s prolonged blip in form. But The Times are now even suggesting more concrete. Their report suggests that Manchester United have been so imppressed by Dean Henderson’s form at Sheffield United that they are willing to extend his contract, which currently expires in June 2022. It remains to be seen if he is recalled for the 2020/21 season, but that could be a good sign for the player.

Devils Offered Willian?

And these somewhat unexpected news at the end. According to Daily Mail, Man United have been offered Chelsea’s Willian. They also say that the experienced Brazilian does not fit Solskjaer’s mould of player he is keen to recruit and that makes perfect sense – it is hard seeing Ole going after Willian. This was a story probably created by the player’s agent, as Willian is set to leave Chelsea as a free agent once June ends.