Victor Lindelof Doubtful Ahead of Wednesday Clash against Sheffield United

Manchester United escaped with a 1-1 draw at Tottenham last Friday thanks to a late penalty from Bruno Fernandes. However, The Red Devils can’t look too far ahead since they have another tough matchup Wednesday against Sheffield United. The Blades are contending for a UEFA Europa League berth thanks to an over-achieving campaign, where Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson stands out. The goalkeeper won’t feature here, however, due to the conditions of the loan agreement between both clubs.

There are a few injury doubts ahead of Wednesday’s match. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could rotate the side given the short span between both games, and the biggest important news could be the return of Paul Pogba to the starting lineup. Plus, Victor Lindelof limped out of the pitch Friday and it’s doubtful for this contest.

Which players are out for Wednesday’s contest?

Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones missed Friday’s match against the Spurs. Considering there have not been many updates regarding their fitness, it’s hard to think either could be available to face Sheffield on Wednesday. Jones might be ready to play in the FA Cup tilt against Norwich this weekend, though.

Victor Lindelof is undoubtedly the biggest potential absence. As outlined above, he is doubtful and it wouldn’t be surprising if he ends up missing this contest. If that’s the case, then Luke Shaw could move to centre-back while Brandon Williams gets another start at left-back. The youngster has been one of Manchester United’s most promising players young players in the last few years.

Final Thoughts

Don’t be surprised if Pogba gets the starting nod after an impressive display Friday against the Spurs. Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata were unused substitutes against the Spurs, just like Williams. All three could have a shot at lining up, just like Nemanja Matic who made a big impact off the bench last time out.

Expect a rotated side against Sheffield. Solskjaer will try to keep his squad fresh ahead of a packed schedule in the coming weeks.