Daniel James Might Leave Manchester United On Loan Next Season

Daniel James has been one of Manchester United’s most pleasant surprises during the 2019-20 season. The former Swansea star, who joined the club last summer for a £15million fee, acclimated himself fast at Old Trafford and, at one point earlier in the calendar, he was the team’s most decisive player. Recent rumours have indicated the winger could sign a new deal at Manchester United in the coming months.

However, this would only allow him to leave on loan ahead of the 2020-21 season. The 22-year-old pacey forward might not find enough playing time if the club boosts their attacking depth in the upcoming transfer window. Ole Gunnar Solskajer does not want him to sit on the bench on a permanent basis, as that could hinder his development.

Sure, James wasn’t able to sustain his incredible form of earlier. But there’s no doubt he has a bright future at Old Trafford. If we consider The Red Devils are being linked with names such as Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and James Maddison, then it’s clear James would fall a bit in the manager’s pecking order.

James would leave under one condition, though…

It must be said this idea of loaning James out would only fruition if Manchester United sign a quality winger or two. Plus, Alexis Sanchez is scheduled to return from his season-long loan at Inter Milan as well. If Alexis stays and one of Grealish / Sancho joins, then James would have to settle for a secondary role.

That’s not something neither the player nor the manager wants. Personnel at the club believe James can be a dynamic difference maker in the coming months. And if he’s not playing at Old Trafford, then he can surely play elsewhere on a loan deal. He has already proven he is good enough to feature at the Premier League level on a regular basis.

The Welsh winger has made 37 appearances this term. He has scored four times in 37 games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season. James will be rewarded with a pay rise in the near future. However, it’s not clear if he will remain at Old Trafford by the time the 2020-21 season kicks in.