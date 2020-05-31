Should Manchester United Pursue Adrien Rabiot or Federico Bernardeschi?

Embed from Getty Images

Juventus are one of the most affected teams by the Coronavirus pandemic. Aside from having several players affected by the virus itself over the last few months, their finances have taken a hit. This could affect Manchester United directly, too.

The Old Lady were keen to make an approach for Paul Pogba, but now it seems they won’t have enough money to go after the 27-year-old midfielder. They are also expected to part ways with a few players, including Adrien Rabiot and Federico Bernardeschi.

Could any of those two players land at Old Trafford in the coming months? Both players have been linked with a Manchester United move in the past. Quite frankly, both could fit a need as well.

Making a case to sign Adrien Rabiot

The arrival of Rabiot could trigger the departure of Pogba, who has never felt happy at Old Trafford. Rabiot is younger (25 against Pogba’s 27) and fits in a more defensive stance. Pogba, on the other hand, tends to thrive in a more advanced role, although that’s now Bruno Fernandes’ territory. He would be considerably cheaper, too.

Juventus need to part ways with several players to balance their books. Rabiot was never able to settle as a regular first-team member during the 2019-20 season, and they have enough players to feature in that position. Parting ways with Rabiot just one season after signing him wouldn’t be ideal, but it’s not like the team would suffer from a lack of depth in that position.

What about Federico Bernardeschi?

Bernardeschi is another candidate to leave the club. Manchester United could use a right winger, certainly. The former Fiorentina star – along with Douglas Costa – have both emerged as alternatives. The Italy international, however, is only 26 years old and is a few years away from reaching his prime. Moving to Old Trafford would benefit him greatly.

Costa could also be an alternative, but the Brazilian is already 29 years old and has been dealing with injuries for the better part of the last two years. An injury-prone player is the last thing Manchester United need. Especially considering the recent health issues of players such as Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Eric Bailly, just to name a few.

Right now, the club have other things to worry about. It is not clear whether United will indeed make an approach for any of them. That said, both could be decent alternatives to boost the club’s depth on a short-term and long-term picture.