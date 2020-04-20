Transfer Rumours: Jadon Sancho, Kai Havertz, Ousmane Dembele

Embed from Getty Images

There are not many news regarding Manchester United right now. However, there are quite a few transfer rumors regarding the club. Here are some of the most notable ones.

Kai Havertz becomes an option for midfield

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants more creativity in midfield ahead of the 2020-21 season. Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba are the lone two players capable of consistently creating something out of nothing, but the gaffer wants to change that. He wants the team to make a run at Kai Havertz during the upcoming transfer window.

Both Bayern Munich and Liverpool are also keen in the star playmaker, so United might have to engage in a bidding war to land the talented midfielder. Leverkusen are looking to receive around €100 million for their star player, however, so any team looking to spend might be alive on the race to sign him. Will Manchester United be that team?

Red Devils make Ousmane Dembele approach

There’s no question Ousmane Dembele is an out-of-this-world talent. The speedy winger has not been able to hit the ground running at Barcelona and all signs point towards Los Blaugranas letting him leave any time soon. Both Manchester United and Arsenal have expressed interest in his arrival.

The biggest hurdle when it comes to signing Dembele lies with his health. Barcelona are looking to part ways with the winger, but he needs to be healthy to be a contributor. That hasn’t been the case at Barca over the past two years. He would be a great addition solely based on his talent. But, can he stay healthy to justify the big price tag on his shoulders?

Manchester United agree personal terms with Sancho

First of all, no. Jadon Sancho is not set to join Manchester United. The England international is under contract at Dortmund, so the Bundesliga giants would have to accept an offer to let him leave. However, the fact that Sancho agreed to a deal with United is a positive sign. If anything, it shows the player does want to complete a move to Old Trafford.

Now, the hardest part is to agree a transfer fee with Dortmund. The German side does not want to sell their 20-year-old star forward. However, he might push his way for a transfer to be completed. In any case, Sancho seems to be getting closer to complete a move to Old Trafford. He would be an excellent signing for the club ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.