Transfer Speculation: Alassane Plea Becomes The Latest Striker Linked With Manchester United Move

Manchester United have been linked with a plethora of players to bolster their attacking third ahead of the 2020-21 season. The latest name to get linked with an Old Trafford switch is Alassane Plea.

The 26-year-old forward currently plays for Borussia Monchengladbach in the German Bundesliga, and several experts believe he’s more than ready to make a move towards a more competitive environment. The numbers don’t lie. Plea has already netted eight goals with seven assists in 22 Bundesliga appearances this term.

One of Plea’s big advantages to potentially move to Old Trafford is his versatility. Even though he plays better as a striker, Plea can also operate wide on either flank. He has registered 20 of his 27 appearances (between Bundesliga and Europa League) upfront, but he could be deployed wide if the situation calls for it.

Do Manchester United need someone like Plea?

Manchester United might be interested, but that doesn’t mean a deal is close to completion. Borussia are not keen to part ways with him and it’s unclear whether they really “need” him. Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are quite similar when we compare their playing styles to Plea’s. Would United really benefit from have another jack-of-all-trades upfront?

Perhaps not. United would be better suited to focus their attention in adding someone who can play between the centre-backs. Loanee Odion Ighalo could be an alternative, but names such as Moussa Dembele and Edinson Cavani – just to name a few – might be better alternatives.

Plea is currently valued at 24 million euros, according to Transfermarkt. He debuted for the France national team in 2018 and, based on his progress over the last few years, he might be a good signing for Manchester United. But only if they can’t get any of their other transfer targets in the upcoming market.