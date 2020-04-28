Manchester United Heavily Linked with Valladolid Star Mohammed Salisu

Embed from Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, Manchester United have been linked with several players ahead of the upcoming transfer window. There is absolutely no certainty of what is going to happen with English football any time soon and that includes potential arrivals and departures. However, that has not stopped media from announcing potential transfer targets for The Red Devils almost daily.

That said, the latest player linked with an Old Trafford switch could be an intriguing one. We are talking about Valladolid central defender Mohammed Salisu. The 20-year-old centre-back is gathering a lot of interest around Europe and could be a target for The Red Devils. In fact, according to a report from Diario AS, they have emerged as “real players” in the race for his signature.

Salisu might not be a well-known name for English fans. However, he has certainly made a name for himself during this season of LaLiga. Valladolid have impressed a few times over the course of the campaign and Salisu has been a steady performer. He is extremely mature for a 20-year-old player and seems more than ready to take the next step in his career.

Plus, the Ghanaian has a very affordable 12million release clause in his current deal. Virtually any team with European aspirations could afford him, and that includes Manchester United. It is quite easy to see how he would fit into the club’s long-term picture.

He would fit into the long-term picture rather easily

Let’s be honest here. Salisu is not going to become a starter right away at the club. Especially if he has to compete with players such as Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly. If anything, Salisu could start the 2020-21 (hypothetically) as the team’s fourth-best central defender if Phil Jones and Chris Smalling depart the club. That said, Salisu has enormous upside. He would be reaching his prime when the likes of Maguire and Lindelof would need replacements.

Of course, if Salisu wants to play first-team minutes right away, then Manchester United might not be the best alternative. But if the Ghanian wants to move to a top club and speed up his development, then moving to Old Trafford would be an excellent choice. He would certainly be a useful signing as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to try and sign youth talent to the first-team squad.