Transfer Rumours: Manchester United Mulling Philippe Coutinho Move?

Manchester United made one of the top signings during the January transfer window when they acquired Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon. However, The Red Devils are open to add another talented playmaker to their squad during the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the Old Trafford outfit has enquired Barcelona about the possibility of signing Philippe Coutinho during the summer. The Brazil international struggled to settle at both Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Now, it seems Los Blaugranas are keen to part ways with him as soon as the chance arises.

The Bundesliga giants are not going to purchase Coutinho, either. Essentially, this means Barca will need to find a new club for the former Liverpool star. United are among the interested sides and Chelsea are also on the race. However, Coutinho revealed months ago that he’d never play for another Premier League side that wasn’t Liverpool.

To be fair, the Brazilian did live his best years as a football when featuring for The Reds. Since Liverpool have no space to sign him, he’d have to ease on his stance a bit. He’s not going to play for Barca anytime soon and, as things stand now, the best scenario for him would be to join any time that wants him. Both United and Chelsea check that box.

Plus, Coutinho could fit quite well at Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes is entrenched as the team’s n°10, but Coutinho can play on both flanks as well. His best moments as a Liverpool player came when he was featuring on a wide role. He might fill the hole on the right wing, pushing Anthony Martial to the left. A foursome of Coutinho, Fernandes, Martial and Marcus Rashford would inflict fear in any opposing defence.

Coutinho hasn’t been very good for Bayern this season. The 27-year-old Brazilian has registered eight goals with six assists in 22 Bundesliga appearances for Die Roten in 2019-20. At this point, a change of scenery would be the best outcome for him. Undoubtedly, a move to Old Trafford might fit him quite well.