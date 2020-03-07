Manchester United vs Manchester City – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United secured a comfortable win over Derby County on Thursday, and now they will try to extend their impressive undefeated streak to 10 games when they host Manchester City at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have won two of three meetings against The Citizens this season. However, City have won their last three competitive matches at this venue. This match will kick-off Sunday at 16:30 GMT.

Team News

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed Lee Grant, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford are out for this game, although the latter resumed training following his back surgery. Rashford might return before the end of the season, but so far, the team has been clinching positive results without him. Star centre-back Harry Maguire could be sidelined with an ankle injury, and he’s been listed as questionable. Daniel James, Axel Tuanzebe and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are doubts, too.

At the other hand, Manchester City won’t have Aymeric Laporte due to a thigh injury. Winger Leroy Sane is closer to recover from his ACL injury, but this game might be too early for him to return to action. Kevin De Bruyne is dealing with a shoulder injury, and he has been listed as questionable as well.

Form guide

The Red Devils enter this game fresh off a 1-1 draw at Everton last weekend and a 3-0 win over Derby County in the FA Cup earlier this week. As a result, The Red Devils pushed their undefeated streak to nine games (W6, D3). If we focus entirely in the Premier League, however, they have gone undefeated in their last four contests (W2, D2). They currently sit in seventh place with 42 points, but a win could push them as far as fourth place if other results go their way.

Manchester City are coming off back-to-back wins in the Premier League, and their five-game form reads W3, D1, L1. The title seems lost already for Pep Guardiola’s men and their ban in European football means they shouldn’t care much about the league based on how things have happened of late. For what is worth, they secured a 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup earlier this week. That win meant The Citizens are now riding a five-game winning streak in all competitions.

What is our recent record against Manchester City?

The last seven meetings between these two rivals have ended with a winner, and Manchester City have the edge with a W4, L3 mark. That said, this will be the fourth H2H match in 2019-20, and The Red Devils have won twice — both at the Etihad Stadium.

The all-time record between these two sides also favours Manchester United. The Old Trafford side has gone W75, D52, L54. Meanwhile, United have also clinched good results at home against City in the EPL context. United have hosted City 22 times and won 10, drawn five and lost seven times.

Predicted outcome

Manchester City are the better side by a wide margin. And their recent form should do nothing but boost their chances of getting a positive result. However, The Red Devils are riding a nine-game undefeated streak in all competitions. Solskaer’s men are playing with a higher level of confidence as well. Don’t be surprised if this game ends up in a draw solely based on the recent form from both clubs.