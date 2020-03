Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will celebrate the return of Harry Maguire to the starting XI for Sunday’s derby against Manchester City.

The Norwegian tactician has also decided to field a 3-5-2. Youngster Brandon Williams got the nod at left wing-back. Plus, Luke Shaw will start as a left-centre back.

Daniel James and Anthony Martial will operate upfront, with Bruno Fernandes coming from behind.

Without further ado, this is Manchester United’s starting XI: