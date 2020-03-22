What Have We Learned From Manchester United So Far This Season?

Yes, we are missing football and we are missing it badly. This whole isolation thing would be completely fine for most of us if there was football to watch all day. In fact, we often self isolate on Saturdays and Sundays, but this time, without football to go to or watch on TV, it is making us thinking about the ways we could talk about football anyway. So, we were thinking… The bigger chunk of the season is already gone and whilst we do not know how it will end, we can come to some of conclusions.

What have we learned about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his squad so far into the season. We have seen 29 Premier League matches, we have seen the Devils reach FA Cup quarterfinals and even get on the brink of Europa League quarterfinals. There was also that win against Man City in a League Cup semifinal defeat on aggreggate…

Solskjaer Is Learning And Adapting

Solskjaer was often criticised and sometimes rightfully and sometimes not. But the Norwegian manager has also shown this season that he is still learning through the work he is doing and trying to correct the mistakes when they come. He was often trying to make the best out of a very thin squad, which is not easy, and he also found roles and positions that some players maybe lacked. He also incorporated players like Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood.

Solskjaer had his days when he was overusing some players when they could have been rested, but these minor mistakes come and go. His tactical acumen still needs testing, nevertheless.

Marcus Rashford Is Instrumental

The Englishman has been injured for the past few months and Man United still managed to get some good results in the meantime. However, it should not be understated how important Rashford has been for the Devils when he was healthy. He was team’s top goalscorer, able to both create and score and he took the responsibility for taking penalties. In the next two transfer windows, Man United should make sure he has players around him that he can rely on too, as well.

The Signings Are Mostly Doing Well

Man United signed four players permanently and added Odion Ighalo on loan in the two transfer windows this season. It is something we can finally say – Man United have bringing in good signings. Aaron Wan-Bissaka was almost like an easy pick after his season at Crystal Palace. It is not surprising that he is doing well and he has been improving his attacking game too. Harry Maguire was the world’s most expensive defender ever and he had his shaky moments. But, with reinvogorated Nemanja Matic in front of him, Maguire’s performances are now more assured and time will show good he will be.

About Bruno Fernandes we know all and whilst he has been at Old Trafford for a very brief time, he has been a complete hit. Ighalo is doing well on a short-term loan and Daniel James has been struggling a bit, but that was expected for a player with just one Championship season in his carrer under his belt.

This Team Has Potential

This is the most important thing. We got ourselves a confirmation that this team has potential to do something really good, but it is far from a complete construction. There are still some reservations over Solskjaer’s ability, the squad needs more depth and more game-changing players and also a fully fit and concentrated Paul Pogba. If not, there will still be a lot of reshuffling until we see United return to where they used to be…