Manchester United Establish Victor Osimhen As “Priority Signing” For Next Summer

Manchester United have reaped the benefits of Odion Ighalo’s impressive form since joining from Shanghai Shenhua in the January transfer window, while also featuring Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to lead the attacking line. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to make another signing next summer.

According to a report from Ollie Salt, of The Daily Star, United’s priority during the upcoming transfer window will be to target a striker. The first name on the shortlist is the one of Victor Osimhen. The Nigeria international seems ready to take the next step in his career after a strong start to life at Lille. Manchester United are keen to sign him before he becomes too expensive.

Osimhen already became “too good” for the Ligue 1

The 21-year-old striker has enjoyed a great start to life at Ligue 1. He joined Lille before the start of the 2019-20 season, and he has netted 18 goals in 38 appearances for Lille this season after joining from Belgian outfit Charleroi last summer. Those numbers would be attractive for any team in the world, let alone one that desperately needs attacking reinforcements.

French publication Le10 Sport claim the Red Devils have made signing Osimhen one of their priorities ahead of the next transfer window. It is believed they feel he has “all the qualities” to succeed in the Premier League.

Manchester United will have competition for his signature

However, United won’t be alone on the race to sign the Nigerian. Real Madrid are also interested in making a move for Osimhen. Apparently, they believe he could be an adequate replacement for Luka Jovic. The Serbian has struggled to adapt at the Santiago Bernabeu outfit, and Los Merengues would be open to part ways with him just 12 months after signing from the Bundesliga outfit.

Osimhen still has over four years to run on his current Lille contract. This means teams must be willing to spend a big transfer fee to acquire the Nigerian.