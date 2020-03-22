Manchester United News: Thomas Lemar, Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho

Embed from Getty Images

There have not been many news regarding Manchester United over the last few days, as the whole sports world has stopped functioning due to the Coronavirus outbreak. However, the rumour mill has been quite active. Despite the uncertainity of what’s going to happen in the coming months, there are several news regarding potential transfers even if football does not resume its regular schedule any time soon.

Thomas Lemar linked with an Old Trafford switch

Thomas Lemar has been a complete failure at Atletico Madrid, but he could be on his way out of the Wanda Metropolitano sooner than later. The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Manchester United, as the Old Trafford side would be open to add him to bolster their wing depth. Lemar is yet to score or assist in 17 Liga matches this term, and it’s clear the Liga style of play doesn’t suit him. Could he be more productive with a move to the English Premier League?

Manchester United ease their stance on Paul Pogba’s departure

The Red Devils are not looking to part ways with Paul Pogba. However, they have “eased” on their stance regarding a potential transfer. Juventus and Real Madrid remain interested in his services, too. In reality, not much has changed since the last update regarding the Frenchman’s potential departure. The biggest news is that United were not looking to receive under €150m in a transfer fee. Now, they are reportedly “open” to accept anything over €100m. Would that be enough to see him playing elsewhere next season?

Jadon Sancho move getting a bit closer?

Jadon Sancho has been identified as one of United’s main transfer targets for the 2020-21 season. The Red Devils face stiff competition to acquire him, though. Chelsea, Bayern Munich, PSG and Real Madrid are all open to acquire him. The biggest news is that Sancho “wants” to return to England. United are expected to have a bigger transfer budget than Chelsea for the upcoming season. As things stand now, it would be fair to consider Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men as the “favourites” to acquire the talented Englishman.