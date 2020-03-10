Bruno Fernandes Has Been Instrumental In Manchester United Recent Streak

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are undoubtedly moving in the right direction over the last few weeks, and the numbers back that up. The Red Devils extended their undefeated streak to 10 games last Sunday with a huge win over Manchester City, and they are getting hot at the right time.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves credit for the streak of 10 games without a loss (W7, D3), but some players have been stepping it up of late. Perhaps the most important name in the equation is none other than new signing Bruno Fernandes. The Portugal international has been a key factor for United’s impressive play over the last few weeks.

Bruno Fernandes’ impact goes well beyond the numbers

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder didn’t have to go into an adjustment period after moving from Sporting Lisbon earlier this year. Fernandes already has three goals and three assists in eight appearances in all competitions for the Old Trafford side. It seems as his sole presence represents a huge upgrade in terms of playmaking and creativity. He gives the side something they didn’t have in the past.

Plus, his natural role is the one of an attacking midfielder. The other alternatives the team had for the n° 10 role, such as Juan Mata or Paul Pogba, operated in this stance but knowing they were more proficient in other roles. That’s not the case with United’s #18, though. He enjoys playing behind the striker, and that’s noticeable.

His impact goes well beyond the numbers. His teammates know Bruno is someone that can create something out of nothing. Having that kind of player can make a difference in the final third, both in the actual game but also when it comes to the confidence between each player. The Portuguese is the kind of player that wastes no time to make his teammates better.

United remain alive in both the FA Cup and the UEFA Europa League. They also look like candidates to earn a UEFA Champions League berth next season. Much of that can be attributed to the play of Fernandes since his January move to Old Trafford.

If the Portugal international can sustain his form until the end of the season, then the results will continue to be excellent for The Red Devils.