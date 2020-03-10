Man United News: Matic And Pogba Contracts, No Fans Against LASK

Manchester United are cruising. After a somewhat comfortable but far from pretty win against Manchester City, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side is preparing for new challenges. Europa League tie is coming fast, already on Thursday and then there will be an important Premier League meeting on Sunday.

The Devils are in a very good mood and the results have been almost perfect for the past 10 games, but the crucial part of the season is yet to come. But this time we are going to talk some other things, some of them in regards to players and some of them in regards to new information we learned about this Tuesday.

Is Nemanja Matic Getting A New Deal?

If you asked this Man United fans past August, the easy answer would have been a stern no. But things have changed and ever since Nemanja Matic returned to full fitness, he became one of the best and most consistent performers in this Solskjaer side. If it was not for Bruno Fernandes’ arrival, it would be an easy pick to say Matic has been Man United’s best player since probably mid-December.

But those are all details, the big things are related to his contract situation. Matic’s contract is set to expire in June and the club have an option to trigger one-year extension. There have been reports in the media these days that United are ready to offer him a new deal. The way he has been playing, Matic should definitely get that deal, but Man United should not forget to make new midfield signings this summer anyway. The depth is much needed.

Paul Pogba Might Be Ready To Stay

One of the players that could stay part of that midfield is Paul Pogba. There were reports from the Mail today that Pogba is determined to prove his true worth at Man United. He apparently believes he can play a lead role in a period of success at Manchester United. Reportedly, he has been particularly impressed by Bruno Fernandes and thinks he can develop an exciting partnership with him.

But for now, that is all just usual PR talk. Pogba’s performances on the pitch need to exude that desire once again.

No Fans During Lask v Man United

What was mentioned in the past few days as a possibility, now is official information. Manchester United will play LASK in Austria this Thursday behind closed doors. There will be no fans in the stands amidst the coronavirus scare, which is creating a lot of problems in Europe. Manchester United will issue refunds to all fans who purchased tickets to Thursday’s game against LASK, the club have announced.

This will definitely not be an a pretty setting for a such a match to be played in, but it was an expected decision. Many countries in Europe have already decided to play matches without fans or even postpone them, but the latter is still not an option for UEFA competitions.

Referee Known For Tottenham Encounter

And the last but not the least. This coming weekend, Man United will have an important game against Tottenham Hotspur, which could be crucial and keeping Spurs away from those Champions League spots. Michael Oliver will referee that gameo on Sunday.