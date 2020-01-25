Tranmere Rovers vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are coming off one of their worst displays of the season earlier this week, as they suffered a disappointing loss against Burnley at home. The Red Devils have lost their past two Premier League matches, and now they will attempt to shake off their woes in the FA Cup fourth round, The Red Devils will travel to Prenton Park to take on Tramnere Rovers. This match will kick-off Saturday at 15:00 GMT.

Team News

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer announced several players remain unavailable for this match. Aside from regular starters Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay, others such as Marcos Rojo and Axel Tuanzebe have also been sidelined for this match. Diogo Dalot is on a good path of recovery and could be involved here. Victor Lindelof should return to central defence after missing Wednesday’s tilt against Burnley.

Meanwhile, Tramnere Rovers had Ollie Banks, Mark Ellis and Evan Gumbs sidelined for the match against Watford earlier this week. All three players should be sidelined for this game as well.

Form guide

As outlined above, Manchester United enter this game having lost their past two Premier League matches, and they keep drifting further away from a potential UEFA Champions League spot ahead of the 2020-21 campaign. They also needed two games to get past Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup Third Round, drawing at Molineux and winning at Old Trafford.

Tramnere also needed two matches and an extra-time period to get past Watford in the FA Cup Third Round. They drew 3-3 at home, and needed 120 minutes to defeat The Hornets at Vicarage Road on Thursday. Tramnere have already played five times. They needed two matches to get past Wycombe Wanderers in the first round, and then they registered a 5-1 win over Chichester City in the second round. They have posted a W3, D2 mark in the tournament so far.

What is our recent record against Tranmere Rovers?

Tramnere Rovers and Manchester United have met just once before. That prior meeting came during the 1976-77 League Cup, and The Red Devils ended winning 5-0. The final score was misleading, however, as the first half ended with a scoreless stalemate.

Predicted outcome

Manchester United are the better side by a wide margin even if they are coming off two straight losses. Playing on the road against League-based sides is always complicated. Plus, the pitch might be a factor. But that shouldn’t matter much. Manchester United should have a huge edge here solely based on the fact they are a much better side.