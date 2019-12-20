Mason Greenwood Continues To Develop At An Impressive Rate

Embed from Getty Images

One of the biggest surprises from the 2019-20 Manchester United season so far has been Mason Greenwood. The striker, who already caused havoc on opposing defences at the youth level last season, is now impressive with the senior squad. And the numbers back him up.

Greenwood did not find the back of the net Wednesday during the EFL Cup quarterfinals against Colchester United. However, that goalless appearance shouldn’t hide what has happened in recent weeks. Greenwood has three goals in his last three appearances, including a brace against AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa League. He has five goals and one assist in his last 10 outings in all competitions.

Perhaps the scarier thing regarding Greenwood is not his intelligence, his pace or his poaching skills. It’s not his capacity to decide quickly inside the box, either. It’s the fact that he only turned 18 years old less than three months ago. With that in mind, there’s no question his upside is immense. He projects as a world-class striker and many believe he could be even better than Marcus Rashford.

Greenwood’s best performances have come in the UEFA Europa League so far. There, the fearless striker has already netted four times. Only four players have scored more goals than him during the group stage, and all three have higher pedigree than him. These are Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP), Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla) and Alfredo Morelos (Rangers).

Greenwood fits as an integral part of Manchester United’s future attacking line. Him, along with Rashford, Anthony Martial and Daniel James, figure to bring joy to United fans for the next decade or so. One thing is certain, though. Greenwood has already settled at the senior level. And he’s only going to get better from now on.