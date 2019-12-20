Man United News: Matic Could Go To Spain, Pogba Talk And More

Manchester United are into the League Cup semifinals and now the full focus should be on Premier League. This coming weekend, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will play away at Watford on Sunday. But before make a deeper dive into the preview of that match, we are going to focus on other, daily stuff.

Here are some interesting things about Man United in the media from this Friday.

Nemanja Matic Could Move To Atletico Madrid

There has been a lot of talk about Nemanja Matic possibly leaving Manchester United very soon. During the summer, it became obvious that the Serbian midfielder would stay at the club, due to departures of Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera and the lack of their replacements. But once the summer transfer window ended, all the talk about his departure started.

Inter Milan have been mentioned as the big candidate to take him and there were guesses about whether he would leave in January for a transfer fee or if he would wait for the summer when his contract ends and he becomes free agent.

But now, it looks like Atletico Madrid are entering the picture. According to the usually reliable Gianluca Di Marzio, La Liga side is looking at Matic as someone they might go for in January transfer window, in order to get him for a cut-price. Still, if they are not satisfied with the talks, they might sign a pre-contract with the Serbian midfielder.

The Pogba Talk

There is more talk about Paul Pogba, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mino Raiola both spoke about the Frenchman. From the important things, Solskjaer said that Pogba would not be sold in January and that there is no real reason to think he could leave soon.

Solskjaer also repeated that Man United have one of the best players in the world when he is playing well and when he is fit. He reiterated that Pogba needs to get fit in order to make a difference, whilst Raiola simply want to repeat Pogba is the best midfielder in the world and that him and Pogba did not make a fuss when Man United made it clear last summer Pogba would not be leaving to Real Madrid.

From all this talk, we are getting to the conclusion that it feels like Real Madrid are not so interested in the player anymore…

Man United Targets

And at the end, just a brief reminder that The Telegraph have reported about the transfer targets Man United will be chasing in 2020. The three names they mentioned are Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, James Maddison from Leicester City and Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Consider that Sancho is being highly rated everywhere in the world and that Grealish and Maddison play in Premier League, all of these players would be expensive. Possibly the best mix of possibility of joining United, experience and eventual price has the prospect of Maddison, who could be exactly the number 10 Man United are lacking now.

Of course, Sancho’s qualities on the wing are obvious, but he might prove to be an unrealistic target, after all.