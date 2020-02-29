Everton vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have been playing at a very high level over the past few weeks and, if we look at the numbers, this could very well be the team’s best run of form throughout the entire season. They are coming off a huge 5-0 win over Club Brugge in the UEFA Europa League, and they have won three out of their last four games across all competitions. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will try to extend that run Sunday when they visit Goodison Park to take on Everton. Kick-off for this match has been slated at 14:00 GMT.

Team News

Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Axel Tuanzebe continue to rehab from their respective injuries and should be listed as questionable. The same goes for Anthony Martial, who’s dealing with a thigh injury. Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba have both been ruled out, just like Lee Grant.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin and former United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin have been ruled out, so Carlo Ancelotti might be short on options when it comes to central midfield. Left-back Lucas Digne will be a game-time decision due to a muscular injury.

Form guide

Manchester United have looked almost unstoppable during the past few weeks. The addition of Bruno Fernandes has done wonders on the side, and The Red Devils enter this game riding a seven-game undefeated streak in all competitions, notching five wins and two draws over that span. Solskjaer’s men posted a 5-0 home win over Club Brugge on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16, and they also secured a 3-0 win at Old Trafford against Watford in their most recent Premier League match. They sit in fifth place of the standings with 41 points, three below fourth-placed, Chelsea.

On the other hand, Everton are coming off a 3-2 away loss to Arsenal. That result ended their two-game winning streak. In fact, The Toffees were riding a five-game undefeated streak in the English Premier League (W3, D2) before losing to The Gunners last week. Carlo Ancelotti’s side has lost just three times in the last 10 games in all competitions, meaning they have still looked decent overall. The Toffees currently sit in 11th place with 36 points. They remain alive on the race for a UEFA Europa League if they can keep up the form they have shown over the last few weeks. Can they get back to winning ways against Manchester United?

What is our recent record against Everton?

Manchester United and Everton played to a 1-1 draw earlier this season at Old Trafford. Victor Lindelof scored an own goal but youngster Mason Greenwood equalized in the second half. Everton are riding a two-game undefeated streak against The Red Devils. However, the Old Trafford side has the edge if we expand the spectrum. Over the last 1o games in all competitions, United have a W6, D3, L1 mark against the Merseysiders.

The most recent H2H meeting at Goodison Park finished with a 4-0 win for Everton, though. Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Lucas Digne and Theo Walcott all found the back of the net in that contest.

Predicted outcome

Manchester United are in a great run of form and the recent wins should be morale boosters for them. Expect The Red Devils to try and establish supremacy as soon as the game starts; for what is worth, that’s an approach that has done wonders for them of late. Everton have enough talent to grind out a result but, as things stand now, The Red Devils should be able to secure the win as they are slight favourites on paper.