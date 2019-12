Manchester United have announced their starting XI for Wednesday’s tilt against Colchester United in the League Cup.

As expected, The Red Devils will field an alternative squad. Names such as Nemanja Matic, Alex Tuanzebe and Sergio Romero will gain a starting role. Meanwhile, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford will headline the attack. Juan Mata will be the Number 10.

Without further ado, here is the starting XI for Wednesday.